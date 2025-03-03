Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,363,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 9,281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,363.9 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

