Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,363,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 9,281,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,363.9 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of KCDMF remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.