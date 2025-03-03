Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 9.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $22.16. 178,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 559,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,904. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,449.10. This represents a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,092 shares of company stock valued at $745,589. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

