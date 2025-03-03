Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 65.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

