Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after buying an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,089,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,735,000 after purchasing an additional 73,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $218.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

