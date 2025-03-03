Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,019,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,858,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,052,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $259.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average is $261.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.