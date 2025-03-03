Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

PULS stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

