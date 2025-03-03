Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $87.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,010 shares of company stock worth $66,102,694 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

