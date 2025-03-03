Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kubota Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.75. 35,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kubota has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

