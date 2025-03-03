Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 903.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,491 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 882.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 941.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.