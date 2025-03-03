Lemonade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 28,610 call options on the company. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average volume of 15,776 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 2,027,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,301. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $481,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,000.50. This trade represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $31,880,606.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,263,569 shares in the company, valued at $498,863,471.01. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 769,657 shares of company stock valued at $33,868,724. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,343,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,999,000 after buying an additional 134,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lemonade by 2,627.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lemonade by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $22,066,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $21,310,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

