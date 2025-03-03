LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Garmin by 25.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $1,044,762.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,911 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $1,569,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,353.20. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,274 shares of company stock worth $5,242,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $228.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $136.25 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

