LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $3.56 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 161,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.45 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.