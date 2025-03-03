LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 197.0% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 105,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.