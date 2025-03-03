LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 22,639 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,639 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 3,121,462 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,450,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,340,000 after buying an additional 3,252,492 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after buying an additional 802,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,618,000 after buying an additional 2,671,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

