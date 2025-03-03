LGT Group Foundation Buys 616 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $708.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $716.87 and its 200-day moving average is $714.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.