LGT Group Foundation Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.61.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

