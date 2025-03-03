LGT Group Foundation Has $48.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 62,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Tetra Tech by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,449,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,603,000 after acquiring an additional 512,931 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.8 %

TTEK opened at $29.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

