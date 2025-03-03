LGT Group Foundation Has $63.79 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $63,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 96.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $173.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

