Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.30.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $56,253.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,740,683.32. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,284 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 289,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

