Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 22327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Lichen China Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Lichen China Company Profile
Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.
