Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $114.77 and last traded at $111.49. Approximately 25,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 90,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 372,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 162,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.