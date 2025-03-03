Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$51.51 and last traded at C$51.55, with a volume of 60293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.24.

LNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000,500.00. Also, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$945,097.50. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

