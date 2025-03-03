Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,994,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $149,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after buying an additional 1,653,773 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after acquiring an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,666,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 458,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 262,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.59 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

