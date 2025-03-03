Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 714,139 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 714,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,111,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $405.73 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

