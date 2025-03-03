Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste Buys 24,317 Shares

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of LINE stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lineage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Lineage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LINE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lineage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.41.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

