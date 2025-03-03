Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 3516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.81).

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

