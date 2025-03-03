Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.40%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.