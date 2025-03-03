L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 154,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

