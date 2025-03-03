L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Argus upgraded shares of L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
