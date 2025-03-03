Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in SiTime by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $781,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,824,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $5,310,704. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $155.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.80. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49.

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

