Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,504 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

