Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 855,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 183,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 126,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director John P. Kenny bought 47,659 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OSUR opened at $3.48 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSUR

About OraSure Technologies

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.