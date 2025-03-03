Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $196,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFMD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $227.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

