Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

