Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $849,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.75.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $34,529.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,114.20. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,652 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDGL stock opened at $341.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.93 and a 200-day moving average of $285.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

