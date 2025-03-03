Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 167.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $131.66 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

