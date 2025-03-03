Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 30,104 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 209,029 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 507,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 5.1 %

YOU stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

