LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 74.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

