Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 210646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mach Natural Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Mach Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 5,161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,287,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,454,855. This represents a 7.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

