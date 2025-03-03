Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 200,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 143,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Magna Terra Minerals

In other Magna Terra Minerals news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$225,536.93. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.