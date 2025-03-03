Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 680530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 452,836 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,300,000 after acquiring an additional 435,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,559,000 after purchasing an additional 667,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

