Maia Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after purchasing an additional 871,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,964,000 after buying an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 947,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,379,000 after buying an additional 270,694 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $76.77 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.