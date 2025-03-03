MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 28,110,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 36,744,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

MARA Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,766. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MARA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MARA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in MARA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 579,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

