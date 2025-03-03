Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $3.96 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,155 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,182,641,000 after buying an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,088,484,000 after buying an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $227,524,000 after buying an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after buying an additional 6,904,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $162,140,000 after buying an additional 696,556 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

