Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $45.86 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,154 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $45,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $274.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.