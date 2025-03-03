Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 2.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $98,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,604.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

CCEP opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

