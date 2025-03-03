Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 108,300 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111,798 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 50,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

OPENLANE Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OPENLANE stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.