Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,604 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $60,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.9 %

MKL opened at $1,934.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,811.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,688.72.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

