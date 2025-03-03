Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 18,687 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $47.27 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

