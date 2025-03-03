MarketWise, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Stock Up 24.0 %

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,747,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,909. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

