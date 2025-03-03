Martin S. Friedman Buys 16,194 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman purchased 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE CBNA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $27.56.
Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBNA shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chain Bridge Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.
