Martin S. Friedman Buys 16,194 Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman purchased 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $396,105.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 328,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,540.12. The trade was a 5.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CBNA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $27.56.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,052,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,504,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBNA shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chain Bridge Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

